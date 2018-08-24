Football: Cayman dropped 5-1 by Cuba to wrap CFU U14 Challenge

Two goals from Osmani De La Torres was more than enough for Cuba to defeat Cayman 5-1 Wednesday (22 August) in the third and final day of competition at the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Under-14 Challenge Series, held at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

Cayman were on their heels from the get-go, with Cuba gaining a penalty shot from a tackle in the fourth minute. Cuba’s Ismael Perez connected for the early 1-0 lead. De La Torres (12′) and Lazaro Saez (23′) put the Cubans up 3-0 at half.

After a number of halftime changes, and a second De La Torres goal (49′), Cayman finally struck in the 56th minute when Shamir Hendricks-Seymour streaked down the flank, past the Cuba defense to fire over the goalkeeper to give Cayman life at 4-1.

In the 62nd minute, however, Cuba’s Jeovanny Mendez potted the fifth and final goal.

Cayman Head Coach Lovane Joven said overall the team is better than their performance at May’s Under-15 Youth Cup.

“I think we need to go back and work hard, there has been major improvement’s since May, but the better team won tonight.”

Lovane says Cayman, who had trouble containing an aggressive Cuban attack, as well as an equally smothering Bermuda Monday, need to be better all-around.

“We need to be more organized, keep our composure and our heads in the game. Let the ball do the work, we give the ball away too much.”

In the early game, Bermuda defeated United State Virgin Islands 11-0 to finish undefeated at 3-0 for the tournament. Bermuda conceded just one goal in the first half of the first game of the tournament versus Cuba, playing the next five consecutive halves with clean sheets.

