Football: Cayman loses 4-0 to St. Lucia, will face Barbados in finale of CONCACAF Girls U15 Championships

Cayman’s Girls Under-15 national football squad suffered their first loss of the 2018 CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships Thursday (9 August) falling 4-0 to St. Lucia.

St. Lucia opened the scoring just two minutes into the game courtesy of Giana Hilton. Just nine minutes later, St. Lucia’s Cassandra Shepherd made it 2-0. St. Lucia’s Freegeanne Baptiste extended the lead to 3-0 in the 22nd minute.

In the 31st minute, Alexia Bromfield, Shayana Windsor and Lilly Powery entered the field of play for Raeanne Ebanks-Hydes, Kalie Ebanks and Riley Doyle respectively.

St. Lucia’s Shuquan Fontenelle added insult to injury in the 35th minute to make it 4-0.

Ethana Villalobos and Kayla Bradley replaced Kasey Golding and Nassaria Whittaker in the 36th minute.

Assistant Coach Shakeina Bush said it was their toughest game yet.

“Our girls tried their best to play their normal game, but we could not find our fluency and we didn’t take advantage of the few chances we created. We played some good football in spurts but our transition from midfield to attack was not the best and St. Lucia’s physical defence caused us a lot of problems.”

Cayman finished second in Group E Division Two with two wins and one loss, scoring six goals and surrendering five. Cayman will face Group D runner-up Barbados on Friday (9 August) in a consolation game and will return home on Sunday, August 12th.

