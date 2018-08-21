Tomlinson Furniture
Football: Cayman punishes USVI 11-0 in CFU U14 opener

August 20, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Five goals from Breshawn Watson was more than enough as Cayman’s National Under-14’s defeated the United States Virgin Islands Saturday (18 August) in the opening round of the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Under-14 Challenge Series.

Watson struck in the 8th, 19th, 23rd, 61st, and 65th minute. Fresh off his Bolton Wanderer’s camp invite, Cayman’s Rashaad Powery scored twice (11′, 28′) with Manny Duran (46′), Shamir Hendricks-Seymour, Justin Byles and Dylan Hernandez adding the additional offence.

In the early game, two stoppage time goals gave Bermuda a 2-1 win over Cuba. Osmai De La Torres gave the Cubans a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, but La Zai Outerbridge and Deniche Hill put the Bermudians ahead for good.

Games continue Monday (20 August) with Cuba taking on the US Virgin Islands 6:00 pm, while Cayman faces Bermuda at 7:45pm.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

