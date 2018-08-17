Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Football: Future’s Dre Tibbetts gets U17 Atletico Madrid invite

August 16, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

16-year old Barry Dre Tibbetts will get the opportunity to play with one of La Liga’s top clubs.

The Future Sports Club standout was invited Thursday (16 August) to join Atletico Madrid’s Under-17 programme for a week long training session. After participating in the Spanish club’s camp held 6th-17th August at the Ed Bush Playing Field, Coordinator Juan Rojan said the local footballer deserved the opportunity.

“The three coaches spoke about which kid had the most skill to go to the camp. We thought Barry was a great player, and a really good guy, and he deserved a chance.”

Tibbetts says it’s a dream come true.

“It feels great to be able to travel the world to play something I love, and to be able to be seen by these coaches is a great feeling.”

The centre midfielder said the coaches were impressed with his ability, and he wants to use this unique opportunity to take another step in his development.

“The coaches liked how technical I am, and, me personally I’d like to put more effort to becoming better and better.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: