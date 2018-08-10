Four new members, new chair appointed to National Conservation Council

East End’s McFarlane Connolly has been tapped to lead the National Conservation Council as chair, filling the position vacated by Christine Rose-Smyth back in January.

Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour told Cayman 27 for continuity’s sake, Cabinet picked Mr. Connolly, a current member, to serve as chair through early September.

Cabinet also appointed three other voting members, Ed Chisholm, Dominic Oliver Williams, and Franklin Thompson. Nadie Hardie replaces Christina Pineda as the National Trust’s council representative.

“I believe this will allow the council to remain strong and well and get back to its original buisiness in conservation,” Mr. Seymour told Cayman 27 Thursday morning (9 August).

