Ghost net found off Cayman’s East Coast, DOE hauls it out of water

August 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Department of Environment removes a ghost net, or as the DOE described it an abandoned fishing aggregation device or FAD, off Cayman’s east coast. The department said the FAD or ghost net was reported last week and removed on Friday (17 August.)
The DOE, on its Facebook page, said FADs are used by fishermen to lure, or aggregate, predominantly oceanic species and this particular FAD was buoyed by a number of styrofoam floats encased in a net. The DOE said the device was anchored by a cable that extended over 80 ft. It had broken free of its mooring and floated to Cayman.
The DOE said the net caused minimal damage to the surrounding reef. It said this was the second such FAD of this nature to be retrieved from local waters in the past few months. The previous one was found and retrieved on 29 July offshore off the Rum Point channel.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

