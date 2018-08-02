Golf: Men drop to 3rd, women up to 5th after two rounds at Caribbean Championships

Cayman’s national men’s and women’s golf teams went in opposite directions Wednesday (1 August) on day two of the 62nd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the North Sound Golf Club.

After finishing day one first overall with a two-stroke lead (+7) in the Hoerman Cup standings over the Dominican Republic (+9), Cayman dropped to third overall with a two-day score of +18 over-par. The team was led by Payten Wight who shot a second round 73 to give him +3 over par for the first two rounds.

“I just got off to a terrible start, I was four-over after four. I spoke with Eric and he got me in the right mindset, and I just went out and tried to come back as much as I possibly could,” Mr. Wight said.

Playing with Wight was Men’s individual leader Wan Joo Lee of Trinidad & Tobago. The 21-year old, who is playing in his 8th Caribbean Championships, says he is feeling good after a tournament best -3 under-par 68 to give him -2 under-par for the first two rounds.

“Today wasn’t as windy as yesterday, that helped a lot. My ball striking was good, putts rolled well, everything went well today. For the next few days, I hope to hit the ball as well as I have the last few days. I hope my wedge game comes in better, and my putts keep rolling in,” he said.

Trinidad & Tobago lead the Hoerman Cup standings (+12) followed by Dominican Republic (+14.)

Cayman’s women surged to 5th overall in the George Teale Trophy standings with a second round 160 to give them +39 over-par after two rounds. Leading the way was 13-year old Holly McLean, who rebounded from an opening round +12 over-par 82 to shoot 78 for a two-day score of +18 over-par to sit 15th overall.

Reigning National champion Emily Ribbins kept pace after an opening round +10 over-par 81 to shoot +12 over-par 83 to sit in 16th overall with a two-day score of +22 over-par. Ribbins said an early morning equipment failure threw her off from the get-go.

“My day actually started quite hectically. When I was warming up, my clubs kept slipping out of my hands due to the heat and having older grips, making it almost impossible to make solid contact. I had numerous people try and help me by giving me different gloves, trying to wipe down my grips in a certain way, and nothing was working. Right when we decided that maybe I should use rental clubs, I was being called to the tee. The rest of the day was a grind for me. Never know when my club was going to just slip is very tough for a golfer, confidence is usually key out there,” she said.

Isabel Mendes (+28) and Nitti Howe (+30) sit in 20th and 21st respectively.

Puerto Rico maintained their lead for the overall women’s title with a two-day score of +2 over-par. Dominican Republic sits in second (+17) with Trinidad and Tobago third (+22).

Click here to view all the results.

