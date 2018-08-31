Tomlinson Furniture
Government has ‘no true mandate’ on cruise berthing, says port critic

August 30, 2018
Joe Avary
One argument espoused by some who oppose a referendum on the cruise berthing facility is that government secured a mandate to go ahead with the project by virtue of winning the 2017 election.

The cruise berthing facility was among the PPM’s top-line items in its 2017 manifesto.

However, outspoken businessman Johann Moxam told Cayman 27 after PPM candidates lost 8 of 15 races in 2017 for a net loss of two seats including three ministers, the current government can hardly claim a mandate.

iii998oIf we want to talk about manifestos and mandates, did they have a mandate to join up with McKeeva [Bush], I don’t think they did,” said Mr. Moxam, referring to the deal struck with CDP members to form the Government of National Unity in the days after the 24 May, 2017 election.

“They obviously don’t have a mandate in the truest sense,” continued Mr. Moxam. “Don’t get me wrong, I am not anti-berthing, I am anti-expensive projects that could potentially push Cayman over the cliff and into the abyss,” said Mr. Moxam.

Mr. Moxam told Cayman 27 he’s concerned the project could ultimately lead to the implementation of direct taxation.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

