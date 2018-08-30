Government officials celebrate major milestone in ORIA renovations

Almost three years after breaking ground on an extensive renovation of Owen Roberts International Airport, the project’s finish line is in sight.

Government officials convened late Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the “topping out” of the new terminal building.

Attendees were invited to sign their name to the final beam, which was then hoisted into place.

Tourism minister Moses Kirkconnell said its the first and biggest project done under government’s new procurement model.

“A lot of people everyday criticise, talk about this airport as not big enough,this airport needs jet bridges, this airport will never be finished, this airport is going to cost too much, but what I say to you today is, that’s what they do, they talk,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

The project is still on schedule, but not on-budget.

Airports authority CEO Albert Anderson the final costs are still under negotiation and likely won’t be released until after completion.

