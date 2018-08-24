Gov’t teachers get pay raises

Cayman’s teachers get a pay raise.

The announcement comes just days before the start of the public school year.

Cayman 27’s Natalie Briggs was at Thursday’s (23 August) Annual Education Professionals’ Workshop and has the story.

Education Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly made promises of pay raises at the 2017 workshop and one year later she delivered to teachers.

“All of our teachers, in the government system, will — with our two stage approach — be making no less than $4,300 per month,” the Minister told a crowd of educators at the workshop. “And starting the first of September next year, no government teacher will be making less than $5,000.”

A first pay-bump starts next month, another next year.

She says she faced criticism for going out on a limb on their behalf.

“I was told straight up that you cannot get better teachers by paying them. Which world do you live in?” she quipped.

This was not the only gift given.

In the past, if a teacher was hired mid-school year, they would not be eligible for full pay the ensuing summer. That’s no longer the case. Paid leave for special occasions was also re-considered.

It seems these are not the only benefit teachers can look forward to. Mrs. O-Connor-Connolly hinted that an even bigger announcement may be on the way. That one is to be delivered by the premier in Cayman Brac.

“I can tell you, a lot more teachers will be singing, ‘I feel good, good, good,’” she said.

She says her Ministry also intends to fix several school fields across the country, make revisions to the school curriculum and devote a further $1 million dollars to ensure that schools are inspected every two years instead of every four.

We did reach out to a Ministry spokesperson to see at what cost to Government the pay raises are expected to come. We did not hear back.

