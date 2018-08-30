Tomlinson Furniture
Immigration amnesty nears end, 14 take advantage of offer

August 29, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Immigration says 14 overstayers have taken advantage of its ongoing amnesty and among them were three children under the age of 18.
According to Immigration figures released Wednesday (29 August) afternoon the longest period, someone was overstaying was a whopping 13 and a half years.
The amnesty ends Friday (31 August) and Immigration councilor Austin Harris says time is running out for those who have the chance to come clean without fear of prosecution.
“Those who failed to take advantage of that amnesty, enforcement will continue. And persons found in breach will be liable for arrest and prosecution,” Mr. Harris said.
According to figures shared by Immigration Department, 11 adults and three children under age 18 made use of the amnesty. According to a breakdown of the nationalities: ten Jamaicans, an Indian national, a Honduran national, a South African and an American made use of the amnesty. It ends at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

