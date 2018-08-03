Inflation increases 3.2 percent

The Economics and Statistics Office says the Consumer Price Index increased 3.2 percent from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2017.

The ESO cited a 21.5 percent rise in airfare and a 5.7 percent rise in fuel prices as the main reason for the inflation rate.

In the grocery store, food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 4.8 percent overall with vegetables registering a 7.7 percent increase. Milk, cheese and eggs went up by 7.5 percent and bread and cereals 5 percent.

Over the last year, the ESO reported the prices of pharmaceutical products went up 17.3 percent, other medicinal products 10.3 percent and medical services, 1.7 percent.

The cost of maintaining homes also went up moved up 3.7 percent higher overall as the cost of electricity increased 16.5 percent and water 2.6 percent.

Sending a child to school is 4.1 percent more expensive than it was last year.

The ESO said that pre-primary and primary education rose 5.6 percent while secondary education, 5.1 percent.

The full consumer index report can be seen here: the_cayman_islands_consumer_price_index_-18

