Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast for 29-30 August

Wed 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS East to southeasterly 5 to 10 knots becoming east to northeast by evening. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Thu 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeasterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS East to northeasterly 5 to 10 knots during the morning becoming east to southeast by evening. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sat 89°F 77°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Sun 89°F 77°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.