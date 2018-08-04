Tomlinson Furniture
Kirkconnell: No deal yet on cruise berthing facility piers; report is “fake news”

August 3, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says Government has not reached a deal to begin construction on the piers as part of the proposed cruise berthing facility.

He says work on the project will not begin in a few weeks, according to a statement issued Friday (3 August). 

 
He dismisses a media report to the contrary as “fake news.”

 
Cayman News Service recently published a report that Government could begin work soon and that tenants at Royal Watler terminal were not being offered a chance to extend leases at the facility.

The Minister says that also is not true and said Government has been as open as can be about the procurement process relating to the project.

A Cayman News Service reporter told Cayman 27 she would send a response to the Minister’s statement. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

