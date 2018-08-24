Lobster for sale? DOE probes ad, warns public

The Department of Environment launches an investigation after a social media post appears to show a person peddling lobster out of season.

The poster writes her brother got the lobster earlier this week and she is looking to sell it. Several users responded, pointing out that it is not lobster season and that constitutes poaching.

DOE Manager of Legislation Implementation and Coordination Unit John Bothwell congratulated the users on the self-policing.

“Most importantly is education, that the people who thought this was this was ok learned it’s not and going forwards would say ‘listen I will only take my lobsters during the season. That’s what the season is there for, so everybody can take some lobsters then and leave them alone now, particularly now… in the summer months,” Mr. Bothwell said.

It is illegal for anyone to take, purchase, receive, or possess any quantity of lobster originating from cayman’s waters during the closed season. Mr. Bothwell said this particular case is under investigation.

