Local advocate urges parents to pay closer attention to children on social media

One local advocate is welcoming proposed law changes that could see anyone caught sexually texting children slapped with jail time. It’s one of eight new offenses proposed under amendments to the Penal Code. Local child protection advocate Sandra Hill is urging parents to pay closer attention to their children as there are various social media apps that these offenders are using to target their victims.

“These are positive moves, so with every step, we are offering more protection for victims, we are also in the process of creating these laws. I think to educate the community, educating parents that this is what’s happening in our community, yes people are using technics like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram to reach out to your children,” said Mrs. Hill.

The legislative changes will be debated in the September sitting of the LA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

