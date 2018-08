Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago living and working in Cayman expressed relief and gratitude that the damage from Tuesday’s (21 August) earthquake was not more serious.

The quake’s epicentre was located in Venezuela. However, it rocked the neighboring Trinidad and Tobago, causing structural damage to buildings in the capital.

A second earthquake, an aftershock, occurred early Wednesday (23 August) afternoon.

