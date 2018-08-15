Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Culture News

Local Indians commemorate India’s 72nd Independence Day

August 14, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman is home to over 70 various nationalities, including those from India.

With more than 1100 work permit holders here Indians are Cayman’s 6th largest foreign nationality. It is no surprise when it comes to celebrating events like India’s Independence Day those native to that country join together to mark the event. For Treats General Manager Raj Kasthuri India’s Independence Day is significant to all Indians no matter where they live.
“We got this independence through our freedom fighters who fought hard for our way. Through this independence we got our rights and freedoms to live in our country and proud to say we are Indian,” said Mr. Kasthuri. India officially marks its 72nd Independence Day tomorrow (15 August,) but celebrations commenced Tuesday (14 August) for Indians around the world.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: