“Locale” may open by Christmas; HHG no longer involved with Margaritaville

A new hotel on Seven Mile Beach may open by year’s end.

A Howard Hospitality Group spokesperson says he’s “highly optimistic” the Locale hotel will open before Christmas.

The resort on the corner of lawrence boulevard and west bay road is slated to be a 42-room boutique hotel.

Meanwhile, HHG is no longer involved with the Margaritaville resort.

The company has not managed the property since august of last year, according to an HHG spokesperson.

He tells Cayman 27 HHG was contracted to develop the property and handle pre-opening and opening management. The ownership then brought on another management company.

The spokesperson says that move wasn’t predetermined but investors have the right to select a different management company.

He did say several HHG shareholders are shareholders in the resort as well.

HHG is also involved int he Pageant Beach resort.

