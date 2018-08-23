Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

“Locale” may open by Christmas; HHG no longer involved with Margaritaville

August 22, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A new hotel on Seven Mile Beach may open by year’s end.

A Howard Hospitality Group spokesperson says he’s “highly optimistic” the Locale hotel will open before Christmas.
The resort on the corner of lawrence boulevard and west bay road is slated to be a 42-room boutique hotel.

Meanwhile, HHG is no longer involved with the Margaritaville resort.

The company has not managed the property since august of last year, according to an HHG spokesperson. 

He tells Cayman 27 HHG was contracted to develop the property and handle pre-opening and opening management. The ownership then brought on another management company.

The spokesperson says that move wasn’t predetermined but investors have the right to select a different management company.

He did say several HHG shareholders are shareholders in the resort as well.

HHG is also involved int he Pageant Beach resort.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: