Crime News

Man appears in court for East End stabbing

August 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The man arrested in connection with last month’s stabbing in the East End appears in court.
East Ender 22-year-old Javonnie Silburn faces one charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared in Summary Court late Friday (10 August) afternoon and was remanded into custody.
Mr. Silburn is accused of stabbing a man outside a Sea View Road residence.
The victim remains in stable condition.
Mr. Silburn is set to appear in Grand Court on Friday 17 August.

Reshma Ragoonath

