Man dies after snorkeling off Rum Point

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead Thursday (16 August) after snorkeling in water off Rum Point, according to a police statement.

The American visitor encountered difficulties in the water and become unresponsive, police said. He was taken back onto the boat he had been on and CPR was administered as the boat returned to shore.

He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It marks the 10th water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year.

Police have not identified the man.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

