Man dies after snorkeling off Rum Point

August 17, 2018
Kevin Morales
A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead Thursday (16 August) after snorkeling in water off Rum Point, according to a police statement. 

The American visitor encountered difficulties in the water and become unresponsive, police said. He was taken back onto the boat he had been on and CPR was administered as the boat returned to shore.

He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

It marks the 10th water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year. 

Police have not identified the man. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

