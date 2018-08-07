Man faces 8 charges following police chase

A 24-year-old George Town man appears in court Monday (6 August) after leading police on a chase throughout the capital on Friday (3 August) night.

Darren Goodall faces eight charges overall.

Police say around 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a parking lot on Smith Road where they received a report of a man behaving suspiciously.

They say Mr. Goodall fled when officers arrived.

Pursuing officers followed him toward Prospect and say he threw items out of the car before the chase ended near Smith Road.

Police say they found ganja and paraphernalia after searching his house.

He’s been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent, failing to comply, possession of criminal property, possession of utensil and possession of restricted weapon.

He was given bail today and returns to court on 21 August.

