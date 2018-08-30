A single-vehicle collision sends one man to the hospital Wednesday (29 August.) According to the RCIPS a white Honda CR-V overturned on the Esterley Tibbets highway around 8 a.m. Police said the male driver of the vehicle was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The RCIPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call constable Thomas at the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.
Man injured in single vehicle collision
August 29, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
BREAKING: Emergency landing at ORIA
August 30, 2018
News
Court overturns firearms conviction, man walks free
August 30, 2018
Crime • News
Rape-convicted Solomon gets more than 20 years
August 30, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.