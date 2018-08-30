Man injured in single vehicle collision

A single-vehicle collision sends one man to the hospital Wednesday (29 August.) According to the RCIPS a white Honda CR-V overturned on the Esterley Tibbets highway around 8 a.m. Police said the male driver of the vehicle was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The RCIPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call constable Thomas at the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

