Man injured in single vehicle collision

August 29, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
A single-vehicle collision sends one man to the hospital Wednesday (29 August.) According to the RCIPS a white Honda CR-V overturned on the Esterley Tibbets highway around 8 a.m. Police said the male driver of the vehicle was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The RCIPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call constable Thomas at the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

