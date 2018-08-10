Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News Politics

Miller says his questions on Choudhury probe remain unanswered

August 9, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says his questions about Governor Anwar Choudhury remain unanswered.
Mr. Choudhury was withdrawn from the post in June as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office investigated complaints against him.
It was described as a temporary withdrawal.
Neither the FCO nor the Governor’s Office has shared any other information with the public about the circumstances.
Mr. Miller recently wrote to acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson and UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Ahmad about the situation. They responded to him last week.
“Mr. Manderson letter was again a no-nothing letter it did not add anything to the argument. Unfortunately, he did not answer any questions that I asked in the letter, but I did my job and that’s where it is and we will leave it there,” said Mr. Miller.

No deadline for the investigation’s close has been given.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: