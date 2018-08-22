Mystery Choudhury petition continues to circulate

There is a petition currently circulating for the return of H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury to Cayman.

But we can’t tell you much more than that about it.

Notice of the petition came into our offices via email along with a list of locations where the petition could be signed.

However, when we visited a few of these last week and this week, the owners were reluctant to discuss the petitions they allowed to be placed in their stores.

We tried to reach out to the petition’s creators, but received no response from them as well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

