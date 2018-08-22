Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Mystery Choudhury petition continues to circulate

August 21, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

There is a petition currently circulating for the return of H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury to Cayman.

But we can’t tell you much more than that about it.

Notice of the petition came into our offices via email along with a list of locations where the petition could be signed.

However, when we visited a few of these last week and this week, the owners were reluctant to discuss the petitions they allowed to be placed in their stores.

We tried to reach out to the petition’s creators, but received no response from them as well.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: