Need hatchling advice? Call DOE’s turtle hotline (938-NEST)

A family discovers sea turtle hatchlings in a plant pot over the weekend, and after a call to the DOE’s turtle hotline, they were able to release them to the sea.

No one knows how these baby sea turtles ended up in the planter. They were released that evening just before sundown.

Research Officer Janice Blumenthal said they did the right thing by seeking advice from the Department of Environment’s turtle hotline.

“One of the first things that we check is whether they are sea turtle hatchlings, or freshwater turtle hatchlings, the easiest way to tell the difference is, sea turtle hatchlings have flippers, paddle like flippers for swimming, and freshwater turtle hatchlings have little feet with tiny toes and claws,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

The DOE’s turtle hotline number is 938-NEST.

