New leadership, new vision for the Cayman Islands Tennis Club

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club has a new Executive Committee. Now the hard works begins.

New President Eva Jacques says the goal is to rebuild the trust of it’s member and the community in lieu of arrest of former Club Manager Rob Seward on fraud related charges.

“We are a good group of people, we put a lot of trust and faith in people. Rob was a family friend, it’s unfortunate what happened. It’s life unfortunately. It taught us a lesson, it’s ‘Business 101′, you just don’t put everything in one persons hands.”

Jacques say she, along with new Vice President Charlie Thompson will form a leadership team they hope will bring an added level of security to it’s members.

“It’s two people watching over things, and we are doing that with other positions. We have a Treasurer, and now an Assistant Treasurer, to give members a bit of comfort, and to change the dynamic of how we run things as a non-profit.”

The families of both Jacques and Thompson have a long history with the club. Jacques’ parents (nee Aiken) donated the land for the club to be built on back in 1975. Thompson’s father Chuck was the Tennis Club President from 2012-2014. Jacques says their hoping the new Executive Committee can help in the resurgence of it’s once formidable status.

“We grew up in the club, so it’s a real nice mix of people with like minded goals. We want to see the club get that spirit it used to have in the 70’s and 80’s, that is lost unfortunately.”

With just under 400 members and a small, but competitive youth programme, Thompson says strengthening the grassroots is at the top of the list.

“Personally, if we can have 100 juniors, that is my goal. In that programme, that’s starting a really solid base.”

Jacques says the club even have plans of expansion including new courts, a restaurant, physiotherapy services, and study rooms for enhanced member services along with a studio apartment for tennis coaches.

“The Tennis Club is one of the only clubs that has more land. We have the opportunity to build five more courts. That’s going to be really exciting if we can get it done in 5-10 years.”

She added the Tennis Club will aiming to accomplish this through internal efforts, and without government assistance.

“If we can do this as a membership and the members sponsor the programme, then we’ll be one less organization that is putting stress on the government to help us.”

With the hopes of opening their doors to a wider community in Cayman.

“We don’t care how much money you have, what ethnicity you are, we want everybody that loves in Cayman tennis to be here.”

