Crime News

No plans to extend Immigration amnesty, enforcement efforts to be stepped up

August 23, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell says there is no plan to extend the current Immigration amnesty for overstayers.
However, he said there is a plan to step up enforcement efforts when it comes to a close next Friday (31 August.) Mr. Howell told Cayman 27 today (23 August) the enforcement team is planning increased operations. At last count, four people made use of the amnesty, which began at the start of this month. We did request an updated figure for the amnesty but, we are still waiting for those numbers to be shared with us.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

