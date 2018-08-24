O’Connor-Connolly: 3 strikes and you’re out with new dress code

Three strikes and you’re out. That’s the word from Education Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly on the newly instituted school dress code.

The Minister says she’s received positive and negative feedback about the initiative but fully supports it. She calls on parents to monitor what their children wear to school.

“I am expecting not just the principals of the school but every single educator, security guard, what have you — it’s going to be three strikes and you’re out,” Mr. O’Connor-Connolly said of students following the dress code.

She says the dress code will be enforced without favour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

