Opposition Leader: Good governance legislation being ignored

August 30, 2018
Joe Avary
Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is calling on government to comply with multiple pieces of good governance legislation he says is being ignored.

In a press release Thursday, Mr. Miller noted portions of the Standards in Public Life Law, the Procurement Law, and the Public Authorities Law – all passed within the last four years – have not been fully implemented or are not being applied.

He said this non-compliance can ultimately undermine accountability.

