Overstayer misses out on amnesty

As Immigration continues its efforts to get work permit violators out of Cayman, it appears one man may have missed out on his opportunity to take advantage of the ongoing amnesty.

On Wednesday (15 August) 36-six-year-old Kevin Green appeared in court for overstaying. He gave himself up to authorities on 27 July, some three days before the amnesty’s official start.

Since the amnesty is ongoing until 31 Aug, there was some confusion as to how best to deal with Mr. Green’s case.

The matter was adjourned until 3 September, a decision is expected on that date.

He remains in custody until then.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

