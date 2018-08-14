Tomlinson Furniture
Police: 81 applicants only meet minimum requirements of recruiting drive

August 13, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Monday (13 August) clarify their recruiting strategy, saying 81 applicants responding to their recruitment drive is only the number of people who meet the minimum requirements.

A police spokesperson adds there are several more steps and vetting to be done before they can say how many people will be part of this recruiting class.

This follows criticism after the police last week announced they expanded their recruitment efforts to include expatriate workers who have lived in Cayman for four years.

The recruitment drive originally was only open to Caymanians or those with permanent residency with the right to work.

The spokesperson said Caymanians will be welcomed to the class first and foremost.

About 46 percent of all police officers in the service are Caymanian, according to the RCIPS website.

