Police find jars full of ganja in NW Point area

August 17, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police say they found three glass jars full of marijuana in West Bay. 

They say officers searched near Bonaventure Road between Wednesday and Thursday (15-16 August) and found a quantity of ganja concealed in the area.

No arrests have been made and police say they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999, the RCIPS tipline at 949-7777 or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers Tipline at 800-TIPS (8477). 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

