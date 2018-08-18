Police K9 unit getting new members for their team

As the RCIPS looks for a few good men and woman in its latest recruiting efforts, the police canine unit aims to enhance its team as well.

K9 unit officer Pc. Keiron Davies said the newest furry crime fighter will have a very specific role.

“The k9 unit has 3 dogs at the moment, we have another dog which arrives on islands on the 31 of this month. That dog will be a passive drug dog, that dog is not trained to bite, that dog is trained to scan people like the ones at the airport. When that dog scans a person if that person is carrying drugs the dog will indicate on that person and that person will be searched.” Said Pc. Davies

Not only a new dog but a few new k9 officers as well.

“There’s gonna be four members as of next week, 2 of them are Caymanian.” Said Pc. Davies

He said besides that, the other canines already in service masters in all roles.

“All the dogs in the k9 unit are trained to locate articles whether that be drugs, firearms, ones train to find currency and all the dogs can find articles with human scent, whether that be a wallet, a ring, keys, a knife or anything that’s recently been dropped.” Said Pc. Davies

Once on the island, the new canine officer (Dog) will go through the same type of rigorous training as his peers. All in the name of protecting and serving Cayman.

The new k9 dog recruit who has yet to set his feet on Cayman soil, he was bought at around 3,700 British pounds and will be the only German Pointer bread on RCIPS k9 team.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

