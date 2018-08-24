Police say Cockfighting is becoming a problem in Cayman

Cock-fighting is becoming a problem in Cayman, so said one police inspector who investigates these illegal gaming events and he’s calling on the public to help bring them to an end. Police have made several arrests over the last few months and police inspector Courtney Myles said illegal cockfighting breeds even more criminal behavior.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach in regards to this, it has become a problem because with these cockfighting events there’s money involved and money being involved with these type of things leads to other crimes.”

Police in the last few months has broken up several cock-fighting rings, they suspect these birds don’t come from Cayman.

“These fighting birds are being smuggled in, we haven’t been able to establish that as yet but eventually we will find out how these birds are getting into the island because these are not birds that would normally be found in the Cayman Islands.”

Department Of Agriculture’s (DOA) Doctor Kanyuira Gikonyo said these chickens are raised to fight.

“They’re bred specifically for them to be aggressive and if the owner see that they are not aggressive enough, they would add performance enhancers such as anabolic steroids and other things to make them even more aggressive.” Said Dr. Gikonyo

He said it’s cruel and unusual punishment for the animals.

“The fighting process, of course, the cruelty also happens there because the animals are forced to fight which results in injuries to the eyes, the lungs, broken bones and most cases it leads to death.” Said Dr. Gikonyo

Inspector Myles said the public has tipped off police several times about illegal cockfighting.

Here are some things to look out for if you suspect someone may be harbouring illegal gamecocks.

Combs and wattles removed

Spurs removed so that artificial spurs can be put in place to inflict more damage

Shave legs and chest (featherless) this is to make the roosters lighter.

The RCIPS is asking if you see anyone engaging in this illegal activity or suspect that someone has game-cocks please contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

