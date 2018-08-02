PR application backlog cleared

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith says the Permanent Residency application backlog at the department is no more.

Speaking with Cayman 27 today (01 August) Mr. Smith explained that the backlog stemmed from delays through necessary changes made to regulations.

He said by mid to late 2017, however, they started tackling the problem.

“July, August in 2017, a special administrator cohort was put together and they worked tirelessly in concert with the boards. That’s the Cayman status and residency board in particular,” he said.

Mr. Smith said the backlog was cleared by the first quarter of 2018 and the department is now up to date in the processing PR applications.

