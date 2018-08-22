Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News Project Purple Segments

Project Purple: Progress with Shihan Floyd

August 22, 2018
Add Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

Tonight we continue our coverage of Project Purple, a programme created by Purple Dragon that grants scholarships to at-risk youth with the aim of using martial arts to help keep them on the right track.  Tonight we see how the children involved are progressing and we talk with Shihan Floyd Baptiste, Head Instructor at Purple Dragon.  

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: