Prospect house fire was deliberate, RCIPS launches arson probe

Police say Tuesday’s (21 August) house fire in Prospect was deliberately set and they have launched an arson investigation into the incident.

Nine residents, including a baby, were affected by the Almond Drive blaze. No one was injured.

Police say Fire Services investigated the fire and concluded it was a deliberate act. No suspects have been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

