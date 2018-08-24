Tomlinson Furniture
Prospect house fire was deliberate, RCIPS launches arson probe

August 23, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say Tuesday’s (21 August) house fire in Prospect was deliberately set and they have launched an arson investigation into the incident.
Nine residents, including a baby, were affected by the Almond Drive blaze. No one was injured.
Police say Fire Services investigated the fire and concluded it was a deliberate act. No suspects have been arrested.
Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

