Police say Tuesday’s (21 August) house fire in Prospect was deliberately set and they have launched an arson investigation into the incident.
Nine residents, including a baby, were affected by the Almond Drive blaze. No one was injured.
Police say Fire Services investigated the fire and concluded it was a deliberate act. No suspects have been arrested.
Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.
Prospect house fire was deliberate, RCIPS launches arson probe
