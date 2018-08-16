PTU mum after video surfaces showing taxi pulling bicyclist

A viewer-submitted video appears to show a taxi driver driving illegally.

The viewer says it was taken 5 August in West Bay. It appears to show a taxi allowing a bicyclist to hang onto the moving car.

There were nearly 400 complaints against PTU licensed drivers in 2016 and nearly 500 last year. We sent this video to Public Transport Unit Director Durk Banks as well as the PTU board.

A spokesperson says the PTU board is unable to comment on the video and all taxis are regulated by the traffic law and public passenger vehicles regulations.

