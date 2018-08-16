Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

PTU mum after video surfaces showing taxi pulling bicyclist

August 15, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A viewer-submitted video appears to show a taxi driver driving illegally.

The viewer says it was taken 5 August in West Bay. It appears to show a taxi allowing a bicyclist to hang onto the moving car.

There were nearly 400 complaints against PTU licensed drivers in 2016 and nearly 500 last year.  We sent this video to Public Transport Unit Director Durk Banks as well as the PTU board.

A spokesperson says the PTU board is unable to comment on the video and all taxis are regulated by the traffic law and public passenger vehicles regulations.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: