RCIPS expands drive: Non- Caymanians living here 4 and more years can now apply

August 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Non-Caymanians living here legally for four years and more can now apply to join the Police Service.
The RCIPS made the announcement this afternoon (9 August) saying they were expanding the residency requirements for recruits.
Police also announced a two-week extension of its application deadline. It was moved from tomorrow to 24 August.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said as of yesterday (8 August) the RCIPS had 81 applications from people meeting the minimum requirements.

“However, we are extending the deadline and also widening the criteria for applicants in order to create a pool of interested people with local knowledge from which we can draw for our personnel needs both this year and next,” he said in a Police statement.

To learn more: http://www.rcips.ky/extension-of-rcips-local-recruitment-deadline-and-expansion-of-minimum-criteria-for-applicants

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

