RCIPS recruitment drive wraps up in 2 days, last call for recruits

Are you or someone you know interested in joining the ranks of the RCIPS? Well, you have just two days left to sign up to train to be among Cayman’s finest.

In this latest recruitment effort, the police have set their sights on Caymanians and those with permanent residency with the right to work without restrictions. The RCIPS said it is wrapping up its local recruitment drive on Friday (10 August.)

Currently, there are 179 police officers only 46 percent are Caymanian and the RCIPS said the organization wants to change that.

To apply: http://www.rcips.ky/local-officer-recruitment

