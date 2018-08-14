Tomlinson Furniture
Ringside Report: Episode 3 – Upcoming CIBA Coaching Programmes

August 14, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association is set to introduce new coaching programmes in hopes of building it’s national program.

National Head Coach Stuart O’Connor joins us to talk about the initiatives.

Boxing Instructor

The Boxing Instructor Course has been designed to teach how to deliver non-contact boxing outside of a boxing gym environment.  It helps Instructors to deliver boxing techniques in an enjoyable way and also focuses on fun warm up ideas. Instructors are provided with session plans to help them to deliver each level of the Cayman Islands Boxing Awards.
Boxing Instructors that are suitably qualified to have professional responsibility for groups, for example qualified PE teachers, are able to lead the delivery of the first three levels of the Boxing Awards within their professional environment.

LEVEL 1

The Boxing Level 1 Coaching Course. The course is aimed at competition boxing coaches that coach at club and community level.

 LEVEL  2

The Level 2 Coaching Course is suited for a level 1 Coach who would like to upgrade their Boxing Coaching Skills to assist at National and international level.

 LEVEL  3

The Level 3 Coaching Course is suited for a level 2 Coach who would like to upgrade their Boxing Coaching Skills to lead coaching at an international level.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

