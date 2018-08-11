Rugby: 2018 Cayman Sevens Invitational preview

The 2018 Cayman Sevens Invitationals has arrived!
We catch up with Rugby Technical Director Jovan Bowles as Sevens season prepares for kickoff.
Here is a look at the schedule for the Sevens Invitational held Saturday 11th August at the South Sound Rugby Club:
Game 1 – 2:00PM Borrelli Walsh V Club Selects
Game 2 – 2:20PM Fidelity Ama Tsotsi V Mona Titans
Game 3 – 3:00PM Borrelli Walsh V Mona Titans
Game 4 – 3.20PM Fidelity Ama Tsotsi V Club Selects
Game 5 – 4:00PM Mona Titans V Club Selects
Game 6 – 4:20PM Borrelli Walsh V Fidelity Ama Tsotsi
Championship – 6:00PM
