Rugby: Borrelli Walsh Selects defeat Mona Titans for Sevens Invitational title

August 13, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Rugby & Football Union’s (CRFU) Sevens Invitational finals Saturday (11 August) saw the Borrelli Walsh Selects defeat the Mona Titans 14-10.

Cayman Rugby Sevens captain Robbie Cribb said the demonstrated a good start for the team ahead of upcoming tour to RugbyTown 7’s in Glendale Colorado 24-26 August.

“It’s an honour, especially being the first tournament of the season, it’s good to get a win under our belt. The last game wasn’t our best showing, but to fight through it, means good things for us. We are going in the right direction.”

Cayman Rugby Sevens will build towards the 2018 Rugby Americas North Sevens 22-23 September in Barbados. They are grouped with Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Cribbs says the local Sevens tournament lays the ground work for the team to excel abroad.

“We need to look at the bigger picture, what we can improve on, and this tournament was a stepping stone.”

Jordan Armenise

