Rugby: Haines welcomes 19th term as CRFU President during crucial juncture

Cayman Islands Rugby and Football Union (CRFU) President Derek Haines wants to be re-elected for a 19th term in what he describes as one of the most exciting time in the programme’s history.

“The growth of the female section. I think seniors have done well. The Under-19’s really performed well, they’re a young side. Energetic and skillful. I’ve indicated that I’d like to stay for at least another year because I’d like to see the grounds kicked off, but it’s up to the membership.”

With the new land for the two-pitch grounds approaching full agreement, Haines says whomever is elected President after next month’s vote has clear mandates in front of them.

“To ensure the future of Cayman Rugby continues, to fight for the grounds that we’ve got, and ensure that we get the growth in Rugby right across the board. Both sexes, age groups, and everything else, so it keeps us on the scene not just in the Caribbean but in Rugby Americas North.”

Cayman Rugby’s National Men’s 15’s welcome the challenge as they approach the biggest game in the programme’s history.

After a win versus Bermuda in the regional qualifier, followed by the withdrawal of Trinidad & Tobago, Cayman will play the win the winner of the Guyana vs Mexico match from this month’s Rugby Americas Challenge in Colombia starting 26th August.

“Both tough cookies, we’ve got the home game for us, I know we are capable of beating both of those sides.”

The one-game playoff will take place in Cayman in early 2019 has huge implications. A win would mark the programme’s highest achievement for Men’s 15’s and would put Cayman into the 2019 Rugby Americas Challenge against it’s toughest competition yet.

“To get up to the Canadians and the US, that’s a quantum leap, but its a great thing to get into the upper echelon because we rely on sponsorship to keep the union going.”

A union he says he wants to lead once again.

“If the membership wish me to stay, I will, and I will put as much energy into it as i have done. If I don’t, then I will support whoever gets voted in of course.”

Cayman Rugby’s Annual General Meeting is September 27th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

