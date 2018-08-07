Save Cayman aims for people-initiated referendum on port project

Save Cayman told Cayman 27 plans are in the works to petition for a people-initiated referendum on the port project.

“We want to know what is happening, we want to understand what the process is, and where, where the government is currently, and we want to make sure that our concerns are being heard,” said Save Cayman administrator Michelle Lockwood.

She said Save Cayman is starting to raise funds for its referendum effort and any potential legal challenges ahead.

Ms. Lockwood said a February meeting between Save Cayman and government failed to allay the group’s concerns about the port project.

“There is a redesign of the port, but the redesign is including development of the cargo facility and we were just concerned that there is not any decision-making being made with regards to the environment. The EIA was done three years ago now, and now they have a redesign, and they have no indication that there’s going to be any update to the EIA,” said Ms. Lockwood.

Ms. Lockwood told Cayman 27 the group was shown a sketch of what the new design might look like, but no official plans.

