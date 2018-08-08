Save Cayman voices dredging concerns in revised port plans

The group Save Cayman is aiming to build momentum as it prepares to petition for a referendum on the George Town port project.

Save Cayman hosted a screening of the locally-produced documentary ‘Reberth’ over the weekend, where group administrators updated the five-dozen in attendance on its plans to take on the project.

Government said it is moving the piers into deeper water to lessen the need for dredging, but Save Cayman told Cayman 27 a sketch shown to the group by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell makes them think otherwise.

“What we are concerned about is that there is going to be more dredging that as a result of the cargo facility, which means that Eden Rock, which wasn’t affected before is still going to be affected and probably even more so,” said Save Cayman administrator Michelle Lockwood.

Ms. Lockwood told Cayman 27 while the nearby Eden Rock dive site was damaged by the Saga container ship in 2016, it’s still a viable coral reef that shouldn’t be sacrificed.

