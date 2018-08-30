Second Helicopter coming?

The Police chopper could have some company in the sky in the coming years, that’s if Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Government approves the purchase of a new chopper for the soon to be started coast guard. The Premier shared that he may be considering bringing in the much need support in the air as he said the current RCIPS chopper has some insufficiencies with its current capabilities.

“The helicopter has been used and continues to be used for a whole range of things which perhaps was not even contemplated when we purchased it and I see it being able to function and especially if we get another one to provide the necessary back up and some of the abilities which the current one lacks,” said Premier McLaughlin.

No any confirmation has been provided on whether the new helicopter will be purchased or not. The current police chopper, a Euro-Copter EC-135, has been apart of the RCIPS air operations unit for 8 years and was purchased for around $1.8 million.

