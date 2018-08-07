Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Solid Waste Assistant Director says worker morale improving

August 6, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

Absenteeism may have been a major problem at the DEH Solid Waste Department. But it was not the only one.

Acting Assistant Director for Solid Waste, Mark Bothwell said morale was another one.

Mr. Bothwell said when he assumed the position, he found that employees suffered from low morale. Several weeks ago he promised things would change to increase that and after a trip out on the trucks, Mr. Bothwell said he had seen firsthand what employees go through.

“We’ve done things to improve morale of staff. That was a big issue. Since we’ve got there. We’ve made sure they’ve had the showers, the rig, the proper safety equipment in the trucks,” he said.

Mr. Bothwell said the improvements will continue.

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: