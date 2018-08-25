Squash: Caribbean’s ‘Best’ faces true test at XXVIII Pan Am Championships

Glance through the resume of Barbados Squash Association’s Meagan Best and her credentials mirror the accomplishments of an entire career: 6-time Junior Women’s Caribbean champion, 2-time Senior Women’s Caribbean champion, first Caribbean player to win a US Junior Open title.

At 16-years old, she’s just getting started.

Best says the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships, however, represent a new challenge against a field of 160 athletes from a record 20 countries.

“Going into this tournament, I am feeling very confident. I’ve put a lot of work and training into my game. I’m just going to go out there and try my best, and represent my country the best I can. It’s going to be tough though because some of the top ladies players will be there like Amanda Sobhy and Hollie Naughton. Those are some high level PSA players.”

A match up to watch will be Best and three-time double age division champion Jade Pitcairn. The two have squared off each of the last three years in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Squash finals. With Best coming out on top each time, she says it won’t be long until Pitcairn gets the best of her, and the Pan Am Championships may provide the venue.

“Each year she keeps getting better, so the competition is getting tight. She is definitely improving, and I know she is gunning for me, especially in this tournament. I like the challenge, I’ll be giving all I have, and I am sure she will as well.”

The XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships officially kicks off Sunday (26 August) with the opening ceremonies at the Grand Cayman Marriott. Play will begin Monday (27 August) at the South Sound Squash Club until Saturday 1st September. The competition features 160 athletes from a record 20 countries, and is being held in the Caribbean for the first time.

